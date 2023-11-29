SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Not many changes are in store, meaning chilly temperatures with daytime highs in the low 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s along the Wasatch Front with mostly sunny and hazy skies.



Moderate air quality conditions will continue to meander over northern Utah. Cloud cover will gradually increase the further south you go, but not by much, with most places seeing a partly cloudy Wednesday. St. George will hit a high in the mid-50s again and a low in the mid-30s.

An inversion has been looming over northern Utah, trapping particulate matter and other pollutants near the surface. The inversion and associated poor air quality is on track to worsen, with Thursday having the worst air quality. That will change as we head into the weekend.

The high pressure responsible for our dry skies is moving out, opening the door for our next round of moisture.



Three low-pressure systems are hitting Utah back-to-back, siphoning moisture into the Beehive State for the week. The first system will come from the south as early as Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, skimming the Arizona-Utah border.

Models show the system weakening as it comes ashore on the California coast, bringing limited precipitation potential, but some lingering moisture will be present. This brings increasing cloud cover as you traverse southwards and a slight chance of precipitation in the southernmost regions of the state late Wednesday night into Thursday. Northern Utah should stay unimpacted.

System No. 2 moves in from the northwest on Friday and brings a cold front with it. The cold front will push out the inversion, but usher in moisture. The system should race through the state fairly quickly, but only after bringing the isolated rain-snow mix to the north and a chance of rain showers to the south.



It’s difficult to say just how far snow levels will reach right now, but it could potentially reach valley floors, and likely will as the night cools off.

We don’t get much of a break before system number three arrives on Saturday. Snow levels again look like they dip down to valley floors, with significant snowfall in the mountains. The mountains will be gifted with most of the snow, but valleys could see an inch or two.

A little bit of moisture will flow into southern Utah bringing isolated showers Friday and a slight chance on Saturday, but those soggy conditions will cling to the north through Monday.

We are actively watching these systems and will provide you with the latest updates in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!