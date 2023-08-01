SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Increasing moisture statewide will keep monsoon showers and thunderstorms in place this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are continuing to slide, with the incoming moisture and highs in the low to mid-90s for the Wasatch Front and mid-90s for St. George. These temperatures will drop further into Wednesday along northern Utah while remaining consistent along southern areas.

Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week as westerly flow sets up behind the showers with warming temperatures over southern Utah.

As for the moisture, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Wednesday as moisture remains. This continued thunderstorm activity will lead to an elevated risk of flash flooding, particularly in the southern part of the state.

‘Probable’ flash flood potential is in place over southern Utah. Popular recreation areas such as Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Zion National Park, San Rafael Swell, Grand Staircase, and Glen Canyon will be affected. To ensure safety, it is crucial to avoid flood-prone areas.

Stay vigilant for flash flood warnings, and make sure to have access to weather notifications if you plan any hikes. Areas susceptible to rain, like those recovering from recent wildfires, narrow canyons, dry riverbeds, and smooth rock regions, should also be avoided.

By Thursday, increasing westerly flow will aid in cutting off additional monsoon flow. Moisture will clear out of southern Utah for Thursday but linger across northern Utah with additional isolated thunderstorms.

Drier air from the west will clear out lingering moisture into Friday. This westerly flow is expected to remain in place over the weekend and help keep temperatures slightly cooler than normal up north, it may even bring some showers to northern Utah early next week.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!