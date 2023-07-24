SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Pioneer Day, Utah! Another hot day is expected across the state with increasing moisture as well.

Bottom Line?! A surge of moisture on Monday will bring the potential for heavy rains and flash flooding in southern Utah.

Highs will be in the upper 90s for the Wasatch Front with 100 degrees expected in Salt Lake City. Temperatures remain very hot for southern Utah as well with daytime highs trending roughly five degrees above normal.

In addition to the heat, monsoonal moisture is beginning to work its way into the state with showers and thunderstorms expected across the higher terrain this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rains and abundant lightning.

Flash Flood Potential is ‘Probable’ for Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park, and Capitol Reef National Park this afternoon. Most other recreational areas are ‘Possible’ meaning that any plans in these areas today should take into account the likelihood of flash flooding. As for the heat, the Excessive Heat Alerts will remain in place over Glen Canyon/Lake Powell through 9 pm today with temperatures up to 110 degrees possible. For the San Rafael Swell and the Western Canyonlands, daytime highs of 103-107 are possible as well.

Increasing cloud cover early in the week should help cool temperatures off just a little, and with the risk of isolated thunderstorms, we’re not expecting record-setting heat as we saw over the weekend. However, temperatures will remain above normal with highs near 100 degrees for much of the Wasatch Front this week.

Moisture will remain in place over the region through midweek and keep a slight chance of storms across northern Utah, with scattered storms over central and southern portions of the state. Moisture should clear out for the remainder of the week and high pressure will once again amplify over the state, driving up temperatures.

Mostly sunny skies, breezy winds, and temperatures trending 5-10 degrees above normal are expected heading into the weekend.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!