SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This Thanksgiving was defined by a healthy winter storm that brought precipitation from Idaho to St. George.

Initially, it started as a mountain snow/valley rain setup. As the sun fell below the horizon, so did the snow levels.

Some places on the valley floors managed to see their first snow of the season, and ski resorts breathed a sigh of relief after a delayed start.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for the Wasatch Plateau and Book Cliffs, impacting places like Park City and Duchesne. The advisory is set to remain in effect until 11 p.m. Friday.

The Wasatch Mountains north of the I-80 have been upgraded to a winter storm warning due to blowing snow and low visibility.

A wind advisory was also issued for Cache Valley and the northern Wasatch Front, including Logan, Ogden, and Bountiful. The advisory was set to last until 11 a.m. Friday.

The high winds make it even more difficult for high-profile vehicles to drive. Places near canyon entrances are most prone to high wind speeds with the potential of seeing gusts reach 55mph and sustained winds of 20-30 mph.

The wind-cold combo is a recipe for absolutely frigid wind chills. Logan’s wind chill is especially bitter with the potential to dive to single digits Friday morning and night. So bundle up.

The storm is ongoing, so final accumulation totals are still in the air, but healthy amounts are definitely in store. The Cottonwoods are forecasted to receive 8-14 inches of snow, the northern mountains could see 4-10 inches, central mountains and Park City 3-8 inches, south mountains 1-4 inches, and mountain valleys could measure anywhere from 2-6 inches.

Cache Valley and the Wasatch Front are on track to finally see their first snow of the season, although not as significant as higher elevations, but better late than never! Valley floors will likely stay less than an inch or two.

The storm begins to make its way out of Utah on Friday, but wrap-around moisture will trickle in some showers here and there.

The eastern parts of the state will hold onto precipitation a little longer as the system moves eastward. By Saturday afternoon, we should be seeing dry conditions yet again, but the cold is here to stay.

The Wasatch Front will have overnight lows in the low 20s, and highs in the 30s for the next few days. St. George will dip to the low 50s, with overnight lows diving into the upper 20s through the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned to your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!