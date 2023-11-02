SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! The month of November began with calm skies and seasonal temperatures. Today will follow that same theme, however, we’ll be a little warmer with daytime highs in the 50s and 60s for most.

Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll get low to mid-60s. Throughout lower Washington County, we’ll sneak into the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in southern Utah while northern Utah gets a few more clouds, mainly of the mid-level and high cloud variety.

There will be more haze in our northern Utah valleys with Salt Lake, Davis, and Utah Counties expected to fall into the moderate air quality range this afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll turn chilly under partly cloudy skies. As has been the case with our daytime highs, our overnight lows have also been trending up. Instead of most falling into the 20s and 30s overnight, tonight will be more so 30s and 40s.

For our Friday, we won’t see any significant changes in our weather, but we’ll start to see our pattern shift. High pressure will start to move out of the way, allowing a weak cold front to clip northern Utah. There will be a slight chance of wet weather in northern Utah with the best chance coming near the UT/ID state line and the high terrain.

Temperatures may only drop a few degrees up north while we stay steady down south. Expect similar conditions on Saturday, but with high pressure completely out of the way, the weather pattern is likely to become even more active from Sunday into next week.

At this point, we could see a couple of systems either move through or brush the state. Whether they move through or just clip us will determine how much moisture we receive, but either way, temperatures will begin to steadily fall by Monday. We’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we get closer.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!