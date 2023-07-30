SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! It’s another day of sweltering heat for the state as a ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern.

A heat advisory remains in effect through 9 p.m. tonight as temperatures will climb into the triple-digits for the Wasatch Front this afternoon. Avoid the outdoors during the peak heat of day, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay hydrated. Relief from the extreme heat is on the way, arriving by midweek.

Monsoon moisture surging up from the south will increase statewide and bring showers and thunderstorms to much of the region. By Sunday afternoon, we expect the amount of moisture to be quite significant in most of southern and central Utah, leading to increased flash flood potential. Recreational areas in the southern part of the state should be on high alert for flash flooding this afternoon — the potential is ‘Probable’ for much of the region. Avoid areas that are sensitive to rain, like places with recent wildfires, narrow canyons, dry riverbeds, and smooth rock areas.

Looking further ahead at this week, the hot and dry conditions we’ve been having will change. The hot and dry ridge that has been over the area will move towards the southern Plains, making way for stronger moisture to come in from the Desert Southwest and into our region. This will bring even more rain, and by Tuesday and Wednesday, the moisture levels will be much higher than usual. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will be expected for Utah with temperatures cooling off to below seasonal averages. By Thursday, less moisture will be in place and drier conditions will settle in for the end of the week.

With the decrease in moisture Thursday and Friday, temperatures will start to rebound, once again, into the weekend. Daytime highs should bottom out in the mid to upper 80s midweek for the Wasatch Front, mid-90s for St. George, and then climb back to near seasonal highs into the weekend.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!