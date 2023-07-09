SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Clear and calm skies this morning will continue into the afternoon.

The overall weather pattern will remain consistent with what we saw Saturday, and strengthening high pressure will lead to warmer temperatures. Today’s highs along the Wasatch Front will be near 100 degrees — the record high for Salt Lake is 104, set just last year in 2022. The normal high temperature is 93 degrees for Salt Lake City, 102 for St. George.

With high pressure taking over, get ready for a prolonged period of dry weather. Temperatures will be the hottest along northern Utah through Monday with highs near 100 degrees. Slight cooling is expected through the week as weak lows move through the high pressure ridge.

In southern Utah, temperatures will climb a little each day, with daytime highs close to 110 degrees by the end of the week. With little change day-to-day, remember it’s crucial to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen, and never to leave children or pets unattended in a hot car.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!