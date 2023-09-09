SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! It’s a busy weekend in the Beehive State with many favorite local events. From the Salt Lake Greek Festival and Utah State Fair to Snowbasin’s SnowWiesen as well as the Cougars, Aggies, Thunderbirds and Utah Tech players taking the field– many folks have outdoor plans. While we are coming off of a few days with clear skies and dry conditions, we have some subtle changes ahead.

After several quiet and warm days thanks to high pressure, we see a bit of a shift heading into the weekend. Our ridge of high pressure begins flattening, allowing some more moisture and energy to move in with the help of a westerly flow. For most, tomorrow will bring mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with daytime highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, with a bit more moisture filtering in, there will be more cloud cover and some potential of isolated showers and storms with that chance mainly coming to central and southern Utah. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out as far north as I-80, but that chance is low. On Sunday, temperatures will ease down closer to our seasonal averages with a slightly better chance of seeing wet weather in lower elevations in southern Utah. Isolated potential is expected, but if you have plans to recreate outdoors, you’re going to want to stay weather aware!

Into next week, the overall pattern becomes a bit more active with temperature near seasonal averages. By the middle of the week, a low-pressure system looks poised to move in from the west and this could result in us seeing isolated storm potential statewide. Stay tuned as we’ll continue to fine tune the forecast as we get closer.

The bottom line? Subtle changes through the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures and isolated storm potential.

