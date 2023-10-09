SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Mild temperatures remain in place today ahead of a series of fronts that are expected to move through the state.

Bottom Line?! A strong cold front will move in on Wednesday bringing valley rain and mountain snow.

Daytime highs will once again climb into the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front with a high of 80 degrees expected in Salt Lake City. In St. George, temperatures remain above seasonal averages as well with upper 80s expected. Clouds will begin increasing in the late afternoon and evening in northern Utah as a weak cold front is expected to slide through overnight into Tuesday morning.

The initial front on Tuesday will help temperatures drop from Monday’s highs. However, bigger changes to the weather pattern will arrive by midweek for northern Utah with increasing moisture and much cooler temperatures. A strong cold front is expected to sweep through late Tuesday night into Wednesday and bring scattered showers to northern Utah that will linger into Thursday morning. Mountain areas will see snowfall with snow levels dropping down to around 7,000 feet.

Southern Utah won’t see much moisture out of this next low-pressure system, but temperatures will drop a good 10 degrees below seasonal norms by the latter half of the week. Daytime highs will fall to the low 70s on Thursday with a slow warm-up into the weekend. Mostly cloud-free skies throughout the week in St. George with partly cloudy skies heading into the weekend.

Wet weather will move out on Thursday afternoon and gradual warming will take place statewide. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than normal across the state heading into the weekend but should be very comfortable for this time of year.

