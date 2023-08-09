SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! After a really pleasant day yesterday with a faint hint of fall, we’re back to reality today.

In northern Utah, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with daytime highs that will be about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. For most up north, that will still result in the 70s and 80s for most, but a few spots along the Wasatch Front and Provo are likely to hit the 90-degree mark.

In southern Utah, it’s a little bit of a different story. That’s because monsoonal moisture is beginning to increase. In southwestern and south-central Utah, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible from the afternoon into tonight.

Wet weather will be spotty, but for any outdoor activities, keep your eyes on the sky. Outside of any wet weather, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with daytime highs that mainly range in the 80s and 90s.

With the return of wet weather potential, so does the risk of flash flooding in southern Utah. At Zion, Bryce, the Staircase, and Glen Canyon/Lake Powell, Flash Flooding is possible today.

By tomorrow, the risk of flash flooding goes to probable for all of the Mighty 5 and just about all southern Utah recreation areas. Tomorrow is a day to avoid backcountry hikes, especially ones that involve slot canyons.

Monsoonal moisture will continue to increase for our Thursday. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the southern two-thirds of the state tomorrow. While moisture will be more limited in northern Utah, a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out.

When it comes to temperatures, we’ll be close to seasonal norms up north, but the moisture down south will continue to keep temperatures in check in the 80s and 90s. While severe storms aren’t likely tomorrow, a few strong storms with gusty winds and torrential rain will be possible.

For our Friday, isolated storms will be possible across the Beehive State with the best chance coming to the high terrain. As we move through the weekend moisture will linger and we’ll hold onto some wet potential as temperatures stay fairly consistent.

By early next week, moisture looks to drop for most locations which will result in drier skies taking hold as temperatures gradually ease up to seasonal averages across the state. That will mean low to mid 90s along the Wasatch Front while St. George likely returns to the low triple digits.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah's 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online.