SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! It’s going to be another beautiful September Day across the Beehive State.

It’s KTVX/Good4Utah day at the Utah State Fair and the forecast today looks great. High pressure is running the weather show throughout the state, so you can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the Beehive State, with dry conditions expected statewide.

Daytime highs will continue to slightly tick up through the end of the work week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s for the Wasatch Front, with Salt Lake topping out close to 90.

St. George will come in right around the seasonal norm of 95 degrees by getting to 94 degrees.

For our Friday, it’s wash, rinse, and then repeat with sunshine with near seasonal temperatures. It will be a fraction warmer than today though with temperatures that will be roughly 2-3 degrees warmer than what we get today.

Over the weekend, little change to the weather pattern is expected, with ample sunshine and near seasonal highs. It looks like we could see some moisture sneak into southern Utah this weekend, which means we might see an isolated storm likely over the high terrain.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

By next week, the high-pressure ridge overhead should start weakening, and temperatures are expected to return to near seasonal averages.

We may even see enough moisture for a few isolated showers by midweek. We will keep you updated and monitor for next week’s moisture potential. See you all at the fair!

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!