SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! We have another “rinse and repeat” forecast with high pressure leading the way.

Another beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies with daytime highs that run roughly 5-15 degrees above seasonal norms. Given this time of the year, above-average warmth is just downright comfortable for most spots.

In northern Utah, we’ll see 70s for most with mid-70s along the Wasatch Front. Even Park City will top out right around 70. And in southern Utah, highs will mainly range in the 70s and 80s with St. George being the warm spot, in the upper 80s.

Into tonight, it’s mostly clear skies with dry and cool conditions yet again. Dry weather will stick around through the end of the week with no significant changes anticipated. As the high pressure slowly works from west to east, the northwesterly flow we have now will be replaced with more of a southerly wind.

The southerly winds will allow temperatures to warm a bit more to close out the workweek with highs by Friday ranging from roughly 10-15 degrees above seasonal norms as the sunshine holds strong.

By the weekend, high pressure will start to move out of the way. This will result in more clouds moving in as temperatures ease down by a small fraction. As a whole though, the weekend is looking really good, so get out there and enjoy this warm and quiet stretch while we have it.

We know all good things must come to an end, so if we’re looking for changes in our weather, those are likely to come early next week. Forecast models are becoming increasingly optimistic that our next system will move our way by Monday.

If this system is able to move directly through Utah, we’ll see a good chance of showers statewide with temperatures that could drop to below seasonal averages while if it dips to the south like some models suggest, our moisture may be a bit more limited while temps only ease down to near/slightly above average.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!