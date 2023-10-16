SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! A perfect fall forecast is in store for today as high pressure remains over the Beehive State.

Expect daytime highs will soar above normal this afternoon, reaching the mid-70s for the Wasatch Front, and ranging from the 70s to 80s for southern Utah, with St. George hitting the upper 80s this afternoon. Statewide, anticipate mostly sunny skies and light winds.

On Tuesday, a dry front will skirt around the ridge, leading to some cloud cover and a slight temperature dip. The most notable dip in temperatures will be felt across northern Utah with high along the Wasatch Front falling into the upper 60s by Wednesday.

However, dry conditions will prevail through midweek, as the ridge remains mainly in place over the western states. No significant changes are anticipated for the rest of the week.

The high pressure ridge will amplify through the end of the week meaning that perfect mid-October weather will persist. This means that temperatures are staying 5-10 degrees above the usual for this time of year, accompanied by ample sunshine.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!