SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! Our weather will be almost a carbon copy of what we’ve seen so far this week.

Mostly sunny skies statewide with daytime highs that range roughly 5-10 degrees above average with most reaching the 70s and 80s with a few spots in southern Utah getting into the low 90s.

By tonight, it’s clear skies with lows that drop to near what we had last night.

We’ll see some subtle changes in our weather for the close of the workweek. High pressure will begin to shift further east, allowing a weak and dry cold front to slide through the region by tomorrow. This will result in a small drop in temperatures to close out the workweek with some breezier conditions.

Instead of daytime highs being 5-10 degrees above average, we’ll be closer to 3-7 degrees above average both Thursday and Friday.

Bigger changes are in store by the weekend. With high pressure out of the way, an upper-level low-pressure will drop in from the Pacific Northwest. This system will drag in another potent cold front which will move through between Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, wet weather potential will increase, and then we’ll be looking at a good chance for showers statewide on Sunday based on the most recent guidance.

Between Friday and Sunday, daytime highs will drop roughly 15-20 degrees with most in Utah seeing 50s and 60s on Sunday with only a few spots like St. George getting into the low 70s.

Moisture potential likely lingers into early next week as temperatures remain below seasonal norms.

With the cooler air and moisture potential, we will likely see snow in the highest elevations of northern Utah, but just how much and how low the snow line will drop is still up in the air. At this point, above 8,500 feet looks likely, but we’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we get closer.

