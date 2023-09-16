SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! The system that brought us the unsettled weather over the last couple of days has officially moved out of the area, making for a beaUTAHful weekend — it will be a gorgeous close to the workweek.

For the majority of the weekend, we look dry. Saturday, no rain is expected. However, Sunday there may be a stray shower or thundershower in Kane and San Juan Counties. Coverage of these would be very isolated. Through the weekend, for most, we’ll see highs in the 80s and low 90s for Southern Utah.

As a high-pressure system settles into the region, it will bring us awesome weather. Each day will bring sunny skies with daytime highs that will run about 3-5 degrees warmer than today which means we’ll stay close to seasonal averages. Highs for the Wasatch Front will be in the mid-80s, then for St. George highs will be in the low 90s.

We won’t see many changes in our weather to begin next week. As we head into the second half of the week, forecast models are suggesting that we could see some fall-like weather move in. However, there are a few things we are watching for that will tell us just how cool we’ll get, as it is still up in the air, but we’ll continue to fine tune the forecast as we get closer.

The bottom line? Other than a few showers in eastern Utah today, we’ll be looking at some great weather with even more on the way this weekend!

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!