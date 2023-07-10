SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! Our weather today will build off of what we had on Sunday. That means for most, it will be sunny skies, with a strong southwesterly breeze as daytime highs climb to the 80s and 90s for most.

Along the Wasatch Front, highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, with a chance we could hit 100 degrees in Salt Lake City for the second day in a row. In southern Utah, a few places like Moab, Lake Powell, Hanksville, and St. George will all come in above 100 degrees.

Also, in southern Utah today, there’s an elevated fire risk. Avoid burning, secure loose chains from the back of vehicles, and don’t park vehicles on dry grassy surfaces.

For the rest of the week, we won’t see much variability in our weather as high pressure remains in control. This means it will continue to be hot, dry, and breezy, with low chances of any wet weather (slight chance in eastern Utah).

The high pressure will gradually move westward in the coming days. By Thursday into Friday, as it moves directly to our south, it will flatten slightly, allowing for temperatures in northern Utah to ease down slightly. In southern Utah, the temperature will likely continue to increase.

By the weekend, we’ll likely be near 100 degrees in Salt Lake City after that brief minor reprieve for the end of the workweek while there’s a chance, we could be talking about heat that exceeds 110 degrees in St. George.

