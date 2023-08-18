UTAH (ABC4) — In several areas of Utah, including Washington County and throughout Carbon County, strong storms are imminent.

In northern Utah, a flood watch was issued for the Western Uinta Mountains and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, the National Weather Service reported.

For residents in Carbon County, a few areas may be impacted by strong thunderstorms as well, according to a special weather statement from NWS.

Around 4 p.m., a strong thunderstorm began over Wellington near Price and was moving north at 15 mph. It is expected to have wind gusts up to 50 mph and half-inch hail. It may impact Price, Helper, Wellington, Castle Gate, and Kenilworth.

“Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible,” NWS reports.

The impact includes US Route 6 between mile markers 227 and 255, as well as US Route 10 between mile markers 56 and 68.

“Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways,” NWS states.

According to NWS, in southern Utah, there is a flood watch issued for Central Mountains, Sevier Valley, Southwest Utah, Lower Washington County, Zion National Park, Southern Mountains, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Western Canyonlands, and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell.

“While the waters have rescinded, the threat of more flash flooding over the next few days will be possible. Cedar City is handing out sandbags due to that threat,” ABC4’s meteorologist Garrett James reported.

Southern Utah had extreme flooding yesterday in some parts, and though officials are working hard to handle the threat, there could be more on the way.

“I understand what everyone is going through. We’re all working together to try and help each other out,” Cedar City Public Information Officer Gabrielle Costello said.

Here is one family’s response to the flooding yesterday.

