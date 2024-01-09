UPDATE (5:45 p.m.): The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for northern Utah until 6:15 p.m. The alert covers an area stretching from Brigham City in the north to Layton in the south, including the communities of Ogden, Willard and Pleasant View. Roadways under the alert include I-15, I-84, US-89, and US-91.



Snow squalls can instantly create whiteout conditions and freeze moisture on roadways in a matter of minutes. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution while traveling in the warning area.



The National Weather Service said a wind gust of 71 mph was reported along I-15 in North Brigham City. Weather officials are urging those who do not absolutely need to travel to stay home until the squall line passes.



ABC4 chief meteorologist Alana Brophy said the squall line is expected to move south through the evening. Residents along the Wasatch Front should be prepared for strong winds, blowing snow and even thundersnow.

Complete white out conditions in Logan #Utah as strong cold front sweeps into the state prompting a snow squall warning…



THIS IS DANGEROUS SNOW.#utwx @abc4utah



Tracking it #live at 6 pic.twitter.com/vGHps2THyC — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) January 10, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A strong band of snow is expected to blow into northern Utah on Tuesday evening as a winter storm system descends on the Beehive State, potentially creating dangerous conditions during the evening commute.

ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy says the storm system could produce a snow squall, a blast of frigid air that can instantly create white conditions and freeze any moisture on the roads in a matter of minutes.

“Cache Valley, Weber and Davis counties have the greatest risk of seeing the commute compromised as the timing of this front moves in,” Brophy said.

Snow squall warnings could also be issued further south along the Wasatch Front later Tuesday night. If a warning is issued, motorists should try to safely pull over and wait out the squall, Brophy said. Those inside should stay indoors.

The storm band is also expected to bring accumulating snow to communities in northern Utah. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads in Cache Valley, Weber Canyon, Parleys Canyon, and the Cottonwoods. Currently, the National Weather Service has much of northern Utah under winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories.

(credit: KTVX)

Earlier Tuesday, UDOT urged skiers and snowboarders to leave the Cottonwoods early before the system moved into the Wasatch Range, as heavy snow is expected for the area.

Wet and slushy conditions are likely along the I-15 corridor and for roads in Salt Lake City and other valley communities. There’s the potential for roads and sidewalks to freeze overnight as temperatures drop.



By Wednesday morning, the northern valleys could see 1 to 4 inches of fresh snow, while the benches could get up to a half-foot. In the northern mountains, more than a foot of snow could accumulate.

While the storm band will pass over northern and central Utah through the night, another powerful storm band is on track to sweep over the Beehive State on Wednesday, bringing more accumulating snow and the repeat potential for snow squalls during the evening commute.

Stay weather alert by checking the 4Warn Weather forecast and watching KTVX.