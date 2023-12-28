SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! A ridge of high pressure is taking its time moving through the region and will keep our weather pattern mostly quiet through the remainder of the workweek.



This will result in strengthening inversions, increased haze, dry weather, and a gradual warming temperature trend. After a chilly start to the day, daytime highs are expected to surpass seasonal norms by about 5-10 degrees across the state, reaching the low and mid-40s along the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back. Those in the St. George area could see the mercury hit the upper 50s.

A small amount of moisture will make its way into the Beehive State, bringing partly sunny skies. However, the chance of any wet weather remains next to zero.

Our inversion’s persistent grip continues allowing pollutants and particulate matter to build near valley floors. The Department of Environmental Quality calls for the majority of northern Utah to have moderate air quality through the remainder of the workweek.

As we move into the New Year’s weekend, we’ll start to see some subtle changes in our weather. Between Saturday and New Year’s eve on Sunday, high pressure will begin to make way for a slightly more progressive pattern. On Saturday, we’ll see similar conditions to what we get on Friday with above average warmth and mostly quiet skies.

By New Year’s Eve, a splitting storm system coming in from the Pacific will bring some moisture potential, mainly to southern Utah as temperatures ease down a fraction statewide.

From New Year’s Day into Tuesday, trailing energy from the splitting system could bring additional moisture statewide, however, it’s by no means a guarantee.



If we do ultimately cash in on some moisture into the New Year, it likely won’t be anything too significant based on current projections, but we’ll take what we can get. Either way, the slightly more progressive pattern should help reduce haze as temperatures ease down closer to seasonal norms for the first week of 2024, as there is a chance our weather pattern becomes increasingly active by the second week of January. We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

With Utah's 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer!