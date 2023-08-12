SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! As monsoon moisture remains in place, thunderstorm activity will once again start around lunchtime.

While not everyone will see rain today, the majority of the Beehive State will see the chance of some rain. While no severe weather is anticipated, a few strong storms cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Primary threats with the strongest storms will be small hail, gusty winds, and the potential for flooding in flood-prone areas. It will be another day where flash flooding will be possible in southern Utah with it being more of a probability rather than a possibility at Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, and Glen Canyon recreational area. In these spots especially, avoid backcountry hikes that involve slot canyons. Across the rest of Southern Utah recreation areas, Flash Flooding is possible.

Outside of any wet weather today we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will be almost a carbon copy of what we had yesterday with most seeing 80s and 90s outside of mountain areas where we’ll mainly see 70s.

We won’t see many changes for our Saturday as it will be another day with isolated storm potential statewide with daytime highs that will continue to mostly range in the 80s and 90s. By the end of the weekend, the forecast looks to be a bit wishy-washy. That’s because a trough will move in from the north which would result in more northwesterly flow. If that were to occur, the monsoonal moisture would do one of two things: either be pushed into Southern Utah or completely pushed out of the region. This will result in drier skies and warmer temperatures and at this point, that looks more likely even though there are some models that indicate the moisture will hold on. Stay tuned!

The bottom line? With monsoon moisture remaining in place, we’ll see isolated storms across the state into the weekend as we see typical summer heat.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!