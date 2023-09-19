SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! Today won’t bring us many changes compared to what we had on Monday. We’ll see mild temperatures statewide with temperatures checking in close to slightly above average as most top out in the 70s and 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy for most, but with some moisture in place and some energy moving through, there will be the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms. The best chance will be in the high country in northern and eastern Utah, but a few storms could move into our valleys, including along the Wasatch Front.

Wednesday will continue to follow a similar script from what we’ve seen so far this week, but big changes are set to arrive by Thursday. A storm system will drop in from the Pacific Northwest, and to close the workweek, this system will give us a good chance for scattered showers and storms to the northern two-thirds of the state.

The main story with this storm will be the drop we’ll see in temperatures. We’ll go from seasonal norms on Wednesday to about 5 degrees below normal on Thursday, with highs dropping to near 10-15 degrees below average on Friday. This will result in highs on Friday, with St. George only topping out around 80 while highs along the Wasatch Front dip into the 60s.

Given the drop in temperatures and moisture potential, snow levels are expected to dip to roughly 9,000 ft. as the storm moves through. Above that, some minor accumulations can’t be ruled out.

By the weekend, high pressure will settle back in and that should set the table for what will be a gorgeous fall weekend across the state with gradually moderating temperatures. In northern Utah, we’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday, while southern Utah will see 60s and 70s.

It also should be noted that fall will begin on Saturday as the autumnal equinox will happen at 12:49 a.m. That means the sun’s rays will be concentrated on the equator as the sun won’t be tilted towards or away from the sun, allowing for approximately 12 hours of daylight and darkness across the globe!

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!