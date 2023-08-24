SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! We’ve got another unsettled day ahead of us as with the help of our monsoon flow.

Moisture increases even more compared to yesterday due to some tropical remnants from Harold, which was a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week, getting caught up in southerly flow.

The flash flood potential is higher today as most along and east of I-15 from SW Utah up through Utah County and areas east have an elevated risk of excessive rainfall that could result in Flash Flooding.

Across the Mighty 5 and southern Utah recreation areas, there’s a probable chance of Flash Flooding. It’s still wise to stay away from backcountry hikes that include slot canyons, normally dry washes, and low-lying areas.

Outside of any wet weather, today will bring partly cloudy skies to most, while some will check in with mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will continue to be below average, with most seeing 70s and 80s.

Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see mid to upper 80s while St. George comes in just shy of 90° this afternoon. It may even feel a bit muggy this afternoon with higher dewpoints with the help of that subtropical moisture.

Overall, the best chance of wet weather finding you today is from the afternoon through the early evening.

Past sundown, the chance will gradually go down, even though a few passing showers, mainly east of I-15, will be possible through the overnight.

For the close of the workweek, there will still be a decent amount of moisture in place, but there won’t be quite as much compared to today.

Instead of scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide, storms will be more isolated. Temperatures-wise, we’ll be slightly warmer than what we get today. For northern Utah, that will mean mainly 70s and 80s, while southern Utah will see mainly 80s and 90s.

Monsoon moisture will finally begin to dwindle, and rain chances will lower as we head into the weekend.

On Saturday, there will be potential for isolated storms as daytime highs for most top out within a few degrees of seasonal norms. Then, from Sunday into early next week, as high pressure retrogrades over Utah, skies are looking mostly dry as daytime highs will range a few degrees above average.

Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll be back in the low to mid-90s, while St. George will flirt with triple-digit heat once again.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah's 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online.