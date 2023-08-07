SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! Hopefully your week is off to a good start. Weather-wise, it is a good start to the week as most will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with daytime highs that come in near or even a little below the seasonal average.

Most in northern Utah will see a high in the 70s and 80s with mid to upper 80s along the Wasatch Front, while southern Utah will see mainly 80s and 90s. A few spots like St. George, Lake Powell, and Hanksville will see temperatures near or just above the century mark.

The chance of seeing any wet weather today is low today, but a few storms will be possible in the northeastern corner of our area. However, as we go from tonight into tomorrow, wet weather potential will increase in northern Utah as a system dives in from the Pacific Northwest.

By tonight, we’ll start to see showers move into northern Utah and work their way south. Along the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back, the best chance of seeing wet weather will be between 6 a.m. to noon tomorrow, then by the afternoon the best chance will shift into northeastern Utah. Not everyone finds wet weather, but we could see some slick conditions for the Tuesday morning commute.

Meanwhile, the moisture won’t make it down to southern Utah. What we will see though will be increased winds and, combined with low relative humidity, there will be a critical fire risk.

A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect for Grand and San Juan Counties, but by tomorrow we’ll see it in place from south-central Utah up through the Staircase into the western Canyonlands. In these areas, it’s important to be mindful of the fire risk, avoid any outdoor burning, follow local fire restrictions, and secure loose chains on vehicles.

Most of the Fire Weather Watch has now been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. #utwx https://t.co/sDKyAvupTZ pic.twitter.com/G8NcrUzDTR — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 7, 2023

Another product of the system moving in will be slightly cooler temperatures, with most tomorrow seeing highs roughly 2-5 degrees cooler than what we get today.

Heading into the middle of the week, the low pressure moves away, and we see a few more changes in our weather. High pressure to our south will move a bit to allow more of a southerly flow, resulting in increasing monsoon moisture for southern Utah while temperatures rise to near seasonal norms.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The second half of the workweek will bring the potential for showers and thunderstorms to southern Utah, with highs a little below average, while northern Utah will stay mostly dry.

We could see a bit of moisture make it into northern Utah by Thursday into Friday. By the weekend, it looks like the monsoon moisture will dwindle, resulting in mostly dry skies and average temperatures.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!