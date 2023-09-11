SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! A high-pressure ridge moving over the northern Great Basin today will bring mainly sunshine for the northern half of the state while southern Utah will see isolated thunderstorms.

Bottom Line?! Mainly dry skies for northern Utah while isolated storms will pick up this afternoon.

The best chance of thunderstorms will remain over the higher elevations with our recreational areas having a ‘possible’ flash flood potential today. Daytime highs will reach the mid-80s for the Wasatch Front with St. George hitting the low 90s.

A somewhat active weather pattern will continue throughout the week while a trough of low pressure approaches from the northwest. The ridge of high pressure in place will weaken as the low approaches, allowing for increasing storm potential for the entire state late Monday into Tuesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As the storm slides through the region, it will keep the threat of storms in place through midweek with sliding temperatures in northern Utah through Thursday. Daytime highs will fall into the upper 70’s for the Wasatch Front by Thursday with highs near 90 for St. George.

As the trough moves northeast, high pressure will once again take over into the weekend. This should allow temperatures to rebound back to seasonal averages and allow for blue skies to take over. Stay tuned.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!