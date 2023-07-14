SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! High pressure remains firmly in control today which will lead to mostly sunny skies statewide.

It will be another toasty day as well, with temperatures that range mainly in the 80s and 90s across the state, and thanks to a NW flow in northern Utah, we’ll be a fraction cooler compared to what we had yesterday.

With that said, it will still be hot as we only drop to the mid-90s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, there won’t be a cool down as temperatures will continue to climb. This afternoon will bring a daytime high near 110 degrees in St. George and near 95 degrees in Cedar City.

As we move into the weekend, the high pressure will envelop the entire southwestern United States and will act as a heat dome resulting in the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year. Along the Wasatch Front by Sunday, daytime highs could exceed 100 degrees, Park City will likely see its first 90s of the year, and St. George will climb above 110 degrees Saturday through Monday.

An excessive heat warning has already been put into effect Lower Washington County, Zion NP, Glen Canyon, and Lake Powell and is set to run through Monday evening.

During this stretch, highs could reach up to 115 degrees while overnight lows will only drop to the upper 70s, meaning not much relief at night.

The excessive heat warning for Capitol Reef and the nearby area will begin tomorrow and will also continue through Monday evening as highs may reach up to 106 degrees. The heat advisories for southern central Utah will also run from Saturday through Monday as high temperatures could reach 104 degrees.

There’s also an excessive heat warning now in place for northwestern Utah, including the Wasatch Front and Tooele County. This will run Sunday through Monday as both days could see highs reach up to 104 degrees while overnight lows will only drop between 75-80 degrees.

Heat advisories have also been issued for most of the state from Sunday into Monday. The advisories posted include places like Western Utah, parts of Box Elder County, the Western Uinta Basin, the San Rafael Swell, Southwestern Utah, and the Sanpete and Sevier valleys. Highs may exceed 100 degrees.

For any plans this weekend, it’s important to take necessary precautions to beat the heat, like limiting time outside, checking before you lock your car, staying hydrated, finding shady areas, keeping pets indoors, and checking in on neighbors and relatives.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!