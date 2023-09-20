SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! Today’s weather will build off of what we’ve seen so far this week. Temperatures will come close to seasonal averages meaning most outside of the high country will see 70s and 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy, and we’ll see spotty showers and thunderstorms. Most of Utah, outside of the southeastern corner of the state, has a chance of finding wet weather but it will be a slight chance in the valleys with isolated storms expected in the high terrain.

In the northernmost portion of the area stretching from Elko County through Cache County, in Utah through SE Idaho, there’s a low-end risk of a few strong to severe storms this afternoon into tonight.

Big changes to the forecast will start Thursday as a cold front moves into the region. With this cold front, we can expect showers, and thunderstorms, especially for the northern two-thirds of the state, and cooler temperatures from tomorrow into Friday.

The main story with this storm will be the drop we’ll see in temperatures. Friday looks to be the coolest day over the next seven days.

Tracking some BIG changes as we move into the second half of the workweek! Even could see some minor accumulations between tomorrow & Friday above 10,000ft with over a few inches possible for the high Uintas 👀❄️! #utwx pic.twitter.com/7XmyTWiA96 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 20, 2023

Highs on Friday for St. George will only top out around 80, while highs along the Wasatch Front dip into the mid-60s. That means for most, highs will run about 10-15 degrees below average. Park City won’t even manage to hit 60 by Friday.

Given the drop in temperatures and moisture potential, snow levels are expected to dip to roughly 9,000 ft. Above that, some accumulations of over 2 inches will be possible for the northern and central mountains.

Just like a rollercoaster, by the weekend high pressure will settle back in and that should allow for temperatures to stay very fall-like across the Beehive State.

In northern Utah, we’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday, while southern Utah will see 60s and 70s.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!