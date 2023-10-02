SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Active weather will continue Monday with increasing shower potential for the valleys and high-elevation snow.

Bottom Line?! Showers and cooler weather are sticking around early in the week, lake enhanced moisture possible.

A low-pressure system rotating through the state today will bring prime conditions for showers to develop and it’s anticipated that soggy weather will be in store for much of northern Utah today. Portions of the Wasatch Front could see healthy rainfall amounts, the latest forecast has increased to some areas possibly seeing 0.50-1 inch of rain in just three hours.

Temperatures will stay quite cool today with highs only in the mid-50’s this afternoon for northern Utah, and a high near 70 degrees for St. George.

With the increased precipitation, snow levels are likely to drop, especially in the Uinta Mountains. Above 8,000-8,500 feet, there’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Monday evening. This means that areas at higher elevations, especially those on south-facing slopes, could receive an additional four to eight inches of snow.

By Monday evening, the low-pressure system will begin moving into northeastern Utah and western Wyoming. This will usher in a northwest flow of colder air, potentially triggering some lake-enhanced precipitation. Lake effect could result in healthier rain and snowfall amounts, particularly from Bountiful down to the Upper Cottonwoods, where six to ten inches of snow could accumulate above 8,000 feet.

A trailing system, following the current low, will keep precipitation going through much of Tuesday, although the chances of lake enhancement will decrease as moisture levels drop.

Beyond Tuesday, the weather will gradually improve as high pressure begins to regain control of the weather pattern. Colder temperatures will persist initially, with snow levels around 9,000 feet.

However, conditions will improve, and by midweek, we can expect pleasant weather with a warming trend into the weekend.