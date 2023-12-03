SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! After impressive mountain snow totals for the first half of the weekend, the wet weather continues today.

Heavy mountain snowfall is expected to continue with rain mainly in the lower valleys. This moist westerly flow is expected to continue throughout Sunday with moisture lingering over the mountain areas into early Monday. Winter Storm Warnings continue for the higher elevations throughout much of that time with winter driving conditions expected into the evening hours, early Monday morning for the Cottonwood Canyons.

Temperatures will reach the low 40s along the Wasatch Front today. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in southern Utah with temperatures in St. George near seasonal averages.

Early in the week, high pressure building in will bring above-normal temperatures, but also returning valley inversions for Northern Utah. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 40s for the Wasatch Front while St. George will reach the mid 60s. Temperatures will be trending 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Quiet weather is shaping up for much of next week with the possibility of more active weather on Friday into the first part of the weekend.

Bottom line?! Significant snowfall continues in the higher elevations with difficult driving conditions throughout the day.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!