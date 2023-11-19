SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! It’s an active start to the day as a storm system is pushing through the state.

This storm is bringing widespread showers across the state with northern and central Utah seeing the most moisture. Coming in from the northwest, this storm will bring in much cooler air. This means we’ll start with valley rain and mountain snow, but throughout the day, snow levels will likely drop down to the benches by this evening (~5,000ft). Much of the moisture is expected to clear out of the valleys this evening, however, we could see a few isolated snow showers down to the valley floor as temperatures continue to drop early Monday. We’re not expecting much in the valleys in terms of snow, but a healthy amount of rainfall will accumulate in the northern valleys with heavy mountain snowfall.

As a result of our current storm, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the mountains in Northern, Central and Southern Utah. It went into effect late Saturday evening and will continue through 3 a.m. Monday. Mountain roads will be snowy, and travel will be impacted, possibly even into Monday morning.

Snow accumulations are looking healthy for the high country with the Cottonwoods seeing 12-24″ of snow, the Northern Mountains 8-16″, the Central Mountains 6-12″, and the Southern Mountains could see 5-10″. Mountain Valleys and the Wasatch Back are looking at measurable snow, too. Park City could see anywhere from 2-6″ of snow with other mountain valleys accumulating up to 4″. Benches could see a dusting to a few inches but and if moisture holds on into Monday morning, valley floors could get an inch or two, but that’s if all the pieces align.

If the moisture lingers into Monday morning, then we could be in for a sloppy commute to begin the workweek. By Monday afternoon, high pressure will begin to work its way in resulting in a calm and seasonal first half of the workweek.

As we turn towards Thanksgiving there are indications we could see a quick hitter of a storm move in either later in the day on Thanksgiving or on Black Friday. Temperature wise, we should be close to average with most seeing highs in the 40s and 50s with the high terrain seeing 30s. We’ll continue to fine tune this forecast as we get closer!

Bottom line?! Valley rain and mountain snow for Sunday, snow levels falling throughout the day.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!