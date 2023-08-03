SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! How about that Monsoon madness yesterday? It was the wettest day in Salt Lake City in six years!

The bottom line? An abundance of monsoon moisture will result in widespread thunderstorm activity across Utah this afternoon and evening.

Yesterday saw severe storms and excessive rainfall as our deep monsoon moisture interacted with a disturbance moving through the state. The rain totals were jaw-dropping in places like West Valley and Kaysville. Torrential rain wreaked havoc on our roads and in our communities, and whipping winds caused damage along the Wasatch Front!

Some of us woke up to wet weather again, as nocturnal storms brought impacts to folks in the northern half of the state. A flood watch is in effect for Northern Utah including Cache Valley, the Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley and the Wasatch Back until this afternoon. The Flood Watch was expanded because widespread overnight rain and thunderstorms are expected with periods of heavy rainfall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While most of Northern Utah has a decent chance of seeing wet weather to start the day, drier conditions and drier weather are expected in the SW corner of the state. Afternoon storms will develop in Northern and Central Utah, mainly tied to higher terrain, but scattered storm potential exists. Outside of any wet weather skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with daytime highs that come in roughly 5-10 degrees below average for most thanks to the extra moisture in the air. Daytime highs will range in the 80s for most with higher terrain areas seeing 60s and 70s!

Moisture will hold on a little longer up north so Thursday will be another day with scattered storms for areas north of I-70. Daytime highs will also remain decently below average up north while temperatures begin to ease up to near seasonal down south.

By tomorrow a westerly wind will begin to take hold and this will result in decreasing moisture. The moisture will clear out of southern Utah first even though a few showers and thunderstorms remain possible.

As we round out the workweek and move into the beginning of the weekend, we’ll be looking at drier skies with only a slight chance, mainly in the high terrain in northern Utah. By Saturday, daytime highs will be within a few degrees of normal across the state. For the end of the weekend, we could see another brief cool down as a weak system is set to brush by northern Utah. There also may be just enough moisture to see isolated storm potential return before we’re back to mostly dry and seasonal into early next week.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!