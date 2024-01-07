SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! It’s a wintry start to the day as snow showers continue across much of the state.

A low pressure system will continue to work through the state into the late evening keeping the threat for snow showers in place. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in place through 11 p.m., 5 a.m. Monday for the central and northern mountain ranges and valleys.

Snowfall amounts will vary but are expected to reach significant amounts over the higher elevations with a foot or more of snowfall in the mountains. Most valleys are expected to see 3-6″ of snowfall in total with snow chances tapering off into the afternoon. Moisture will clear out as the storm moves east into Monday with frigid cold temperatures remaining. Daytime highs are expected to remain below freezing today and Monday for many central and northern valleys. Highs in the low 40s are expected for St. George.

The break from active weather is short-lived as Monday will be the only dry day for the rest of the week. An active northwest flow is expected to remain in place the rest of the week. This will allow for a series of low pressure systems to impact the northern half of the state beginning Tuesday afternoon with potential for snowfall each day through the weekend. Temperatures will remain colder than normal under this pattern with daytime highs remaining 5-10 degrees colder than normal.

Bottom line?! Heavy snowfall remains in the forecast for the higher terrain through late Sunday night

This active pattern is just what our snowpack desperately needed! The numerous storms over the next several days should bring feet of additional snowfall to the higher elevations.

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!