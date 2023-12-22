SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! A more active pattern is shaping up for the rest of Friday and the first half of the holiday weekend.

Moisture is rotating through southern Utah this evening as a low-pressure system is inching into the Four-Corners region.

Valley rain is expected with the higher elevations seeing snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the La Sal and Abajo Mountains through 5 a.m. Sunday. The forecast calls for 4-8″ of snowfall for areas above 7,500 feet. Calm and mild weather will continue this evening in northern Utah with increasing moisture early Saturday morning.

While moisture is moving through the southern half of the state early Saturday, a second system will sweep into northern Utah from the northwest. The trough will bring limited moisture to the region early Saturday morning with a burst of mountain snow and valley rain, initially.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Temperatures falling behind the front will allow for snow levels to quickly drop to the valley floors, and we can expect to see some snow showers, however, no accumulations are expected.

The limited moisture isn’t going to do much for the mountain areas either. Generally, the northern mountains will see anywhere from 1-4″ of snow with the highest totals possible in the Upper Cottonwoods.

The mountain valleys could pick up a Trace to 2″ while most Bench areas will only see a trace to an inch. If snowfall does accumulate at all in the lower valleys, less than a half inch is expected. The southern mountains will likely see the most snowfall this weekend with 3-6″ expected.

Dry and cold air will fill in behind the storm and more typical December temperatures will settle in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Dry weather will likely continue throughout next week as high pressure is expected to return.

Temperatures will gradually increase through mid-week with the return of valley inversions and haze.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!