SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After a hot day with wildfire smoke still plaguing our skies, we will see changes setting up for the overnight. Our next round of monsoon moisture is tracking into Utah and bringing some big weather changes. Air quality will improve with southerly winds increasing, but strong winds will also pose some issues on the western side of the state. As a result, The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of Tooele the Rush Valley, Juab, and Millard Counties, as well as the area and mountains surrounding the Great Salt Lake until 6 p.m. Friday evening. Cities impacted include Delta, Tooele, and Wendover as well as winds causing hazardous driving conditions, particularly for vehicles pulling trailers.

The moisture will provide fuel to rev up storms starting in St. George on Thursday evening and will continue all the way across the state where it will hit the Wasatch Front on Friday evening. Some storms will be severe and there is a major concern for flooding, especially in areas surrounding the Mighty Five over Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch across the southeast, impacting places like St. George, Zion National Park, Cedar City, Bryce Canyon, Escalante, and Milford. The watch will be in effect from midnight through Saturday evening. Runoff from the canyons and mountains increases the threat of flash flooding in and around these areas.

Active skies will remain for the Labor Day weekend, and the 4 Warn Weather team will keep you updated on changes.