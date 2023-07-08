SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! Today brings nearly a carbon copy of what we had yesterday with a few more clouds for the northern Wasatch Front and sunnier and somewhat hazy conditions in central and southern Utah.

Overall, the wet weather potential today is low, but due to a decaying frontal boundary, the best chance of seeing a shower or storm looks to be on the northern periphery of the Beehive State. While most in northern Utah stay dry, a stray shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out along the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back, and Cache Valley. Daytime highs across the state will land within a few degrees of seasonal norms, with most reaching the 80s and 90s, while a few spots down south surpass the century mark.

Southwest winds will also be occasionally gusty in Southern Utah, and that paired with hot temperatures and dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning has been extended and is now in effect until 9 p.m. for Grand County and the Four Corners area. Any fire start would spread quickly in Southeastern Utah. Avoid any burning and be sure to follow any fire restrictions in these areas. Washington and Kane Counties are also included in an elevated fire risk for today, so extra caution should be used when it comes to outdoor activities.

While it’s been slow, high pressure is gradually building in and it will take complete control over the weekend. Get ready for an overall dry stretch of weather with each day likely being just a little warmer than the last. Along the Wasatch Front, we could see upper 90s by the end of the weekend with highs in St. George that will likely reach or even exceed 105° by Sunday into early next week! Don’t forget to drink water, wear sunscreen and never leave children or pets in a hot car!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Bottom line? Today will bring close to seasonal heat across the state with slightly unsettled conditions up north, but even hotter temperatures around the corner!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!