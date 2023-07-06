SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) -Happy Thursday, Utah! Overall, we have a pretty gorgeous day on deck with mostly sunny skies for most with daytime highs a touch warmer than yesterday.

The bottom line? A quiet Thursday with a few more clouds and slightly unsettled near the state line

The only chance of a shower or storm looks to be on the northern periphery of the Beehive State, with energy focused on northwest Utah. A warm front is pushing north and will drape itself near the Utah/Idaho border by this afternoon and evening, and we could see an isolated storm or shower develop as a result.

You can expect highs in the 70s and 80s up north with the Wasatch Front seeing upper 80s and low 90s while southern Utah will mainly see 90s and triple digits. It will also be breezy at times as well.

Southwest winds will also be occasionally gusty in southern Utah, and that paired with temperatures and dry conditions has a Red Flag Warning in effect until 10 p.m. for Grand County and the Four Corners area. Any fire started would spread quickly. Use extreme caution in the area.

Plenty of sunshine is expected with a few clouds hanging around the northern Wasatch Front. As we close out the workweek and head into the weekend, we’ll start to see high-pressure building and taking control across Utah yet again.

Get ready for an overall dry stretch of weather with each day likely being just a little warmer than the last. Along the Wasatch Front, we could see upper 90s by the end of the weekend with highs in St. George that will likely reach or even exceed 105 degrees by Sunday into early next week! Don’t forget to drink water, wear sunscreen and never leave children or pets in a hot car!

