SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah! We saw an above-average Thursday, and we stay that way today, but will be a few degrees cooler thanks to a shallow, weak cold front that clips the Northern part of the state.

The bottom line? Relatively mild and quiet conditions, outside of some haze in our valleys, hold on until we start to see some subtle changes this weekend.

We don’t see any major shifts today in the weather, but on a larger scale, a weather pattern shift is underway. High pressure starts to slide away from the beehive state, and that brings a slight chance of wet weather in northern Utah with the best chance coming near the Utah-Idaho state line and the high terrain today. Temperatures may only drop a few degrees up north while we stay steady down south.

Expect similar conditions on Saturday, but with high pressure completely out of the way, the weather pattern is likely to become even more active from Sunday into next week. At this point, we could see a couple of systems either move through or brush the state. Whether they move through or just clip us will determine how much moisture we receive, but either way, temperatures will begin to steadily fall by Monday.

It also looks like we could see another little system Tuesday into Wednesday, but we’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we get closer. Stay tuned!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!