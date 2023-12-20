SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Southwest flow is in place and will usher in some spotty showers today, and while everyone will have the chance of seeing wet weather, the best chance will be in the southern half of the state.

The bottom line? Spotty showers will be possible today with inversion haze building back for the close of the work week.

Our southwest flow introduced more cloud cover, milder temps for areas outside of haze and enough mixing to see Utah County get back to clean air for our Tuesday. We love air progress! If you remember, the weekend and the start of this week had very stagnant air in place in valleys along the Wasatch Front, but we were successful in taking the edge off the inversion. Instead of seeing air in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category, moderate air quality is expected for our northern Utah valleys.

Party to mostly cloudy skies are expected with daytime highs slightly warmer than yesterday with the potential for 40s and low 50s for spots. Inversion haze could limit that warming in some valleys, but we could see a milder day.

By Thursday and Friday, we’re back to mostly dry conditions up north with weak high pressure setting up while southern Utah will hold onto a slight chance of wet weather as a storm system brushes us to the south. With slightly weaker inversions in place compared to earlier in the week, temperatures for just about everyone will run above seasonal norms.

As we move into the Christmas weekend we could be in store for some big changes. While a storm system is expected to pass to our south on Friday, another storm coming in from the northwest could drop into our neighborhood Saturday into Sunday.

If this storm does make it to us, then we’d see a good chance of wet weather statewide, a drop in temperatures to near or below seasonal norms, and the clearing of inversions. There’s even a chance we could see valley rain become snow by Christmas Eve. It’s important to keep in mind that this is more than a few days away, so nothing is set in stone.

We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast and keep you posted on any changes! Keep your fingers crossed!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!