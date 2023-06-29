SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Today our upper-level low that was meandering through the Great Basin now crosses Utah.

The bottom line? The weather stays a bit unsettled today and tomorrow with storms for some before high pressure brings a big warm-up by the weekend.

We’ll continue to hold onto moisture potential, but with a slight uptick in moisture statewide, a few storms south of I-70 in the high terrain looks possible. Overall, this system lacks deep moisture, so the wet weather potential stays isolated at most.

By Friday, the low pressure begins to exit to the east allowing for high pressure to settle in. This high pressure will bring sunshine, clear skies and the hottest temperatures of the year. By the end of the weekend into early next week, it’s likely we will see daytime highs climb to the mid and upper 90s, with the chance of our first 100 degrees along the Wasatch Front while St. George enters a stretch of 100+ degree heat. Summer-like temperatures are right around the corner, so enjoy these cooler and pleasant days while you can!

Daytime highs will make it into the mid-80s along Wasatch Front, with Wasatch Back will see daytime highs in the 70s and 80s. In southern Utah, highs will range in the 80s and 90s. Our isolated storms will favor east of I-15 and severe storms are unlikely, but storms that develop will be capable of strong outflow winds, lightning, small hail, and locally heavy precipitation.

In southeastern Utah, with the combination of the warmth, wind, and low relative humidity, there is a critical fire risk in San Juan County with an elevated fire risk that touches southeastern eastern portions of Kane, Garfield, Wayne, and southern Grand Counties. The Red Flag Warning for San Juan County and southeastern Grand County has been extended until 8 p.m. Thursday evening. Over the next couple of days, refrain from any outdoor burning as any fire that sparks would likely spread quickly. If traveling in that region, do your part to avoid accidental sparks by tying up chains on your vehicles, and never park your hot car over tall, dry grasses.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!