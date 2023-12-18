SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! Most of the fog from this morning has mixed away, but we’re still left with our inversion haze along the Wasatch Front.

It’s going to be another day with poor air quality with the worst likely being found in Salt Lake and Davis Counties. In these spots, the air quality is projected to dip to “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

For Cache Valley, the rest of the Wasatch Front, and the Uinta Basin, “moderate” air quality is expected. Outside of any haze, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state as the high pressure that’s been keeping us quiet begins to move away.

Daytime highs will run above average for most, not in our valleys, with 30s and 40s up north while southern Utah will see a mix of 40s and 50s.

Southwest flow will increase on Tuesday and should aid in increasing moisture into the state, along with warmer temperatures. The increase in moisture is expected to be fairly limited and will likely generate a chance of a few mountain snow showers. The valleys could see a few showers as well, although any measurable amounts are expected to be light.

The best chance of moisture arrives on Wednesday as more moisture and energy filter in from the southwest. The best chance of wet weather will be in the southern half of the state while northern Utah could see a few sprinkles. While the system coming in on Wednesday likely won’t be strong enough to clear our inversions in northern Utah, it could at least help clear out some of the bad air.

By Thursday and Friday, we’re back to mostly dry conditions up north while southern Utah will hold onto a slight chance of wet weather. With slightly weaker inversions, temperatures for just about everyone will run above seasonal norms.

As we move into the Christmas weekend we could be in store for some big changes. As a storm system is expected to pass to our south on Friday, another storm coming in from the northwest could drop into our neighborhood Saturday into Sunday. If this storm does make it to us, then we’d see a good chance of wet weather statewide, a drop in temperatures to near or below seasonal norms, and the clearing of inversions.

There’s even a chance we could see valley rain become snow by Christmas Eve. It’s important to keep in mind that this is more than a few days away, so nothing is set in stone. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast and keep you posted on any changes!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!