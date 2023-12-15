SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! High pressure has built in and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That means we’ll settle into a stretch of quiet weather days as we move into and through the weekend.

For today, we’ll get mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with daytime highs that run about 5-7 degrees above average. In northern Utah that will mean a mix of 30s and 40s for daytime highs while south of I-70, we’ll mainly see a mix of 40s and 50s.

While most will see a good amount of sunshine, the quiet conditions in northern Utah will lend itself to seeing more valley inversion haze. Moderate air quality is expected from Cache Valley down through the Wasatch Front.

Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the 20s and 30s for most. Don’t expect many big changes in our weather through the weekend, but we will trend a little bit warmer for most locations.

By Sunday we could see highs run about 10-15 degrees above average which will put some much closer to records than seasonal temperatures.

In our northern valleys, inversions will continue to strengthen and that will limit warming with most along the Wasatch Front staying in the mid-40s for highs over the weekend. By Sunday, Park City will have the potential to be warmer than the Wasatch Front while St. George will likely be in the low 60s.

Into early next week, the ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken allowing for a slightly more progressive pattern. Temperatures will still remain well above average, however, with a bit more energy set to move in through the first half of next week we’ll likely see more clouds and slight moisture potential, mainly for the high terrain. It’s unlikely we get anything strong enough to clear our inversions though.

Looking a little further down the road, there’s a chance we will see more appreciable changes by the end of next week into the weekend leading into Christmas. There will be a system that comes in from the west, but the big question is just where it goes. If this storm moves through the Beehive State, we’ll look at a good chance of wet weather statewide, cooler temperatures, and clearing of our inversion.

However, recent trends suggest this storm could skirt the state to the south which could result in a decent chance of wet weather in southern Utah while northern Utah will see temperatures ease down slightly with maybe a chance of seeing some moisture. This is still more than a few days away, so nothing is set in stone, but we’ll keep a close eye on any developments and keep you posted!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!