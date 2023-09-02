SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Labor Day Weekend, Utah! Wet weather sticks around today as moisture will remain in place overnight, with a chance of showers continuing.

A flood watch over southwest Utah will remain in place through Saturday evening, and possibly be extended into Sunday.

Daytime highs will be below average for all areas with the greatest decline in southern Utah. Highs in St. George will be in the mid-80s with thundershowers and gusty winds expected.

Over the weekend, we’re expecting a moist airmass to stick around, bringing the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Cloud cover on Saturday morning may make the air more stable and limit activity, however, more instability later in the day will allow for additional showers and thunderstorms to pop up during the afternoon. These storms could bring flash flooding, especially in southern Utah, so stay “weather aware.”

On Sunday, the closed low along the west coast will begin to move inland, and combined with lingering monsoonal moisture, it will bring additional thundershowers to the state. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the region through Sunday evening with gusty winds.

Moisture will start to clear from south to north as we head into Labor Day behind a cold front. This front will usher in cooler and drier air with temperatures significantly below normal. Daytime highs will fall to the low 70s along the Wasatch Front, while southern Utah will mid-80s in St. George.

The threat of thunderstorms will decrease along northern Utah throughout the afternoon and evening as the trough slides to the northeast.

Heading into Tuesday and beyond, we can expect mostly dry conditions. There may be an isolated shower in higher terrain as a weak trough passes to the north on Tuesday. Temperatures will rebound quickly as a ridge rebuilds, reaching near-normal levels by midweek.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!