SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – A severe thunderstorm is prompting a warning until 6:45pm for parts of Washington County including La Verkin, New Harmony, Toquerville, Kanarraville and Kolob Canyon. This also includes a part of I-15. This storm is capable of producing 60 mph winds and quarter sized hail.

We also have a new flood advisory issued for Washington County in effect until 7:45pm. Heavy rain has caused urban and small stream flooding after radar estimates more than 0.25″ of rain fell in the area. Pooling water on roads is occuring and towns impacted include St. George, Ivins, Satna Clara, Bloomington, Hurricane and Washington.

Waves of moisture resulting in rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue this evening. We have deep monsoon moisture in place, so no matter where you are across the state, there’s a good chance of wet weather finding you. Thunderstorms will once again be capable of producing heavy rain and along/near the I-15 corridor, there’s a low-end risk of isolated severe storms with the main threat being strong winds.

