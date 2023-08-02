Utah (ABC4) — A dangerous line of storms is currently heading throughout Utah, Salt Lake, and Tooele Counties.
The storms are reportedly capable of 70 mph winds, heavy rain, and an abundance of lightning. In some areas, the storm may also bring hail. Right now the storms are currently impacting Utah County, and heading towards Salt Lake and Tooele Counties.
“Those in the path of the storms will see impacts on roads and property, and heavy rain could potentially cause urban flooding,” Alana Brophy warns.
The following locations will be impacted:
- Salt Lake County
- Salt Lake City
- West Valley City
- Taylorsville
- Sandy
- Murray
- West Jordan
- South Jordan
- Draper
- Riverton
- Cottonwood Heights
- Midvale
- Holladay
- Summit County
- Park City
- Tooele County
- Tooele
- Grantsville
- Utah County
- Provo
- Orem
- Lehi
- Pleasant Grove
- Wasatch County
- Heber City
- Garfield County
- In this area, quarter-size hail is also expected.
- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area 28 miles east of Escalante
- Capitol Reef National Park
The following highways will also be impacted:
- I-15 between mile markers 263 and 309
- There have been reports of flooding near Lindon Utah.
- I-80 between mile markers 85 and 152
- US-40 between mile markers 0 and 25
- Mirror Lake Highway near mile marker 0
- Utah Route 276 between mile markers 16 and 25
The storms will continue throughout today and tonight. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
“Active skies hold on with this monsoon push tonight and overnight. We are not done with strong storms just yet,” Alana Brophy reports.
According to National Weather Service, this is part of a larger storm going through the United States.