Utah (ABC4) — A dangerous line of storms is currently heading throughout Utah, Salt Lake, and Tooele Counties.

The storms are reportedly capable of 70 mph winds, heavy rain, and an abundance of lightning. In some areas, the storm may also bring hail. Right now the storms are currently impacting Utah County, and heading towards Salt Lake and Tooele Counties.

“Those in the path of the storms will see impacts on roads and property, and heavy rain could potentially cause urban flooding,” Alana Brophy warns.

The following locations will be impacted:

Salt Lake County Salt Lake City West Valley City Taylorsville Sandy Murray West Jordan South Jordan Draper Riverton Cottonwood Heights Midvale Holladay

Summit County Park City

Tooele County Tooele Grantsville



Utah County Provo Orem Lehi Pleasant Grove

Wasatch County Heber City

Garfield County In this area, quarter-size hail is also expected. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area 28 miles east of Escalante Capitol Reef National Park



The following highways will also be impacted:

I-15 between mile markers 263 and 309 There have been reports of flooding near Lindon Utah.

I-80 between mile markers 85 and 152

US-40 between mile markers 0 and 25

Mirror Lake Highway near mile marker 0

Utah Route 276 between mile markers 16 and 25

The storms will continue throughout today and tonight. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

“Active skies hold on with this monsoon push tonight and overnight. We are not done with strong storms just yet,” Alana Brophy reports.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning, 4Warn Weather ABC4

Storm approaching West Valley, Courtesy Anneka Johns ABC4

Courtesy National Weather Service

According to National Weather Service, this is part of a larger storm going through the United States.

Courtesy National Weather Service.