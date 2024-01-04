SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! On Wednesday, chilly rain and snow showers dampened the southern two-thirds of the state, with a few isolated showers reaching the north.

The system has since moved to the southeast, but some wraparound moisture could allow for isolated snow showers into Thursday afternoon. Apart from the occasional shower, Utah will have partly to mostly cloudy skies accompanied by breezy winds.

Temperatures are on a downward trend as cool air moves in from the north. The Wasatch Front and central Utah will top out in the mid-30s while St. George is expected to be just shy of 50 degrees.

Wednesday’s storm was the first system in a whole convoy of low-pressure systems marching toward the region. For the next week, we will see a pattern of active weather with short periods of respite to buffer the storms.

By Friday morning snow showers will begin to fall in the mountains, with the heaviest snowfall in the afternoon and evening hours. The Wasatch Front is also projected to see snow on Friday, although accumulations will be limited as the storm quickly moves on.

The first weekend to kickoff 2024 is expected to start relatively quiet before another winter system engulfs the Beehive State late Saturday into Sunday. This system will likely be the most impactful and will move from the northwest into the four corners region. Precipitation is likely to impact most of Utah, primarily in the form of snow.

A cold northwest flow will remain in place as the storm exits, leaving frigid temperatures across the state into the first part of the next week. It will also allow for potential storms to move through around midweek, keeping the snow train in place.

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!