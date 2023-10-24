SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We’re coming off the heels of a weak cold front which didn’t bring a tremendous amount of moisture, but knocked daytime highs down several degrees and leaves us close to seasonal norms statewide today.

The bottom line? A season and dry Tuesday in between systems with a big cool down expected by the end of the workweek.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as highs hover near average for this time of year. Enjoy your Tuesday because a more unsettled stretch of days is ahead of us with the chance of two storm systems dipping into parts of Utah through the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with a few spots hitting the low 70s along the Wasatch Front, and temperatures in the upper 70s in the typical warmest spots of the state including St. George, Kanab and Lake Powell.

Tomorrow won’t be too different temperature-wise, however, our midweek becomes more of a day of transition. This is due to an approaching cold front that will likely move in between Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can expect increasing clouds through the afternoon, as the front looks like it will bring a good chance of wet weather to the northern half of the state with a slight chance down south. Wet weather could start just before midnight, and behind the front, we cool down substantially. Daytime highs in northern Utah will cool by about 15-20° while southern Utah sees a less dramatic drop.

This will result in highs in northern Utah dropping to the 40s and 50s while down south, highs will drop to the 50s and 60s with only a few places like St. George seeing low 70s. Given the setup, this will mainly bring valley rain and mountain snow, but the snow levels in northern Utah could drop to the benches, where a mix of rain and snow can be expected. Cold air will linger, so expect chillier daytime highs through Friday.

If the system for the end of the workweek isn’t enough, it’s becoming increasingly likely we’ll see another front arrive this weekend. If this trailing system moves through the state, there will be a good chance of showers statewide as temperatures cool off even more! We will keep fine-tuning the forecast as we get closer, so stay tuned.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!