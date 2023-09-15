SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! The system that brought us the unsettled weather over the last couple of days is moving away and for most of us today, it will be a gorgeous to close the workweek.

The exception lies in eastern Utah where some wrapped-around moisture from the system could lead to a few spotty showers and thunderstorms east of I-15, mainly in the high terrain in southeastern and south-central Utah.

For most, we’ll check in with mostly sunny skies with daytime highs that come in near or even slightly below average.

Good morning Utah and happy Friday! For most, we'll see chamber of commerce weather with mostly sunny skies and near seasonal daytime highs. There will be a slight chance for a few storms east of I-15 today though, mainly in the high terrain. #utwx@alanabrophynews @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/R7ByelvBYM — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 15, 2023

Even though the chance of showers and thunderstorms is lower today compared to yesterday, the possibility of flash flooding does hold today at all of our southern Utah recreation areas and national parks except for the San Rafael Swell, Glen Canyon, and Zion where it’s unlikely for today.

High pressure will settle into the Intermountain West this weekend, which will bring us some great weather.

Each day will bring sunny skies with daytime highs that will run about 3-5 degrees warmer than today which means we’ll stay close to seasonal averages.

We won’t see many changes in our weather to begin next week. However, as we move towards the second half of the workweek, forecast models continue to suggest we’ll see our first real fall cold move in.

Timing, moisture, and just how cool we’ll get are still up in the air, but we’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as we get closer.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!