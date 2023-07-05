SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! Today’s weather won’t differ too much from what we had yesterday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy statewide, with daytime highs that come in close to where we should be for this time of year.

Mainly 70s and 80s up north, with the Wasatch Front seeing upper 80s and low 90s, while southern Utah will mainly see 90s and triple digits. It will also be breezy at times as well.

Yesterday brought us a few showers as a front moved to the south. That front stalled in central Utah, and as we go from the second half of today into tonight, it will rebound to the north. This will lead to a slight chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in northern Utah from late this afternoon into tonight.

During the late afternoon, if we do see any pop-ups, they will likely be found in central Utah. Then, if moisture finds its way to the Wasatch Front, it likely comes past sundown tonight.

As we head into the second half of the week, we’ll start to see high pressure begin re-asserting control across Utah. For our Thursday, skies will be mostly sunny for most, with daytime highs a touch warmer than today.

The only chance of a shower or storm looks to be on the northern periphery of the Beehive State. By Friday into the weekend, we’ll settle into a predominately dry stretch of weather with each day likely being just a little warmer than the last.

Along the Wasatch Front, we could see the upper 90s by the end of the weekend, with highs in St. George that will likely reach or even exceed 105 degrees by Sunday into early next week.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!