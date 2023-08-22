SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After some overnight showers, we’re starting off unsettled with plenty of cloud cover.

The bottom line? Active weather to begin the workweek with scattered storms statewide and strong winds.

The workweek treks on with deep monsoon moisture and tropical remnants working together to increase moisture and storm potential statewide. Waves of storms have kept skies active in Utah through the weekend and start of the work week, but a disturbance moving through the area will allow for decent storm development for the afternoon and evening.

Today will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide with the best chance of wet weather along the spine of Utah and I-15. A marginal risk for thunderstorms exists over I-15 from Logan to St. Goerge today which brings the chance of some severe storm development. The main concern if we do see severe storms would be strong winds, capable of torrential rain.

We also have a low tornado risk for today. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a 2% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of I-15. This doesn’t happen often in Utah, and while the risk is very small today, 2% is greater than 0.

We also have an elevated risk for excessive rainfall along the Interstate. On a scale of 1-4, a large part of Utah falls into category 2, the slight risk for excessive rainfall. Due to the heavy rain potential, the flood watch for parts of Central Utah including the mountains, eastern Juab & Millard Counties, down through southwestern and south-central Utah has been extended and remains in effect through tonight.

Heavy rain may result in flash flooding, especially in slot canyons, dry washes, burn scars, low-lying areas, and urban areas. The risk of flash flooding is also elevated across most southern Utah recreation areas and most of the Mighty 5 will see a “possible” or “probable” risk for flash flooding today. Please remember to never drive through flood waters.

Outside of any wet weather today, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs running about 10-15 degrees below average today throughout the state. Highs will mainly range in the 70s with a few spots making a run for the low 80s including Salt Lake. Upper 70s and low 80s can be expected along the Wasatch Front and in St. George, we may only top out in the mid 80s!

Storm potential begins to ease as we make it through the work week, but thunderstorms are still in the forecast. While we’ll hold onto wet weather potential for the week, we won’t see nonstop wet weather as there will be breaks. Also, some spots may only receive minimal moisture while some areas receive multiple rounds. The deep moisture in place will be sticking around as we move through the workweek. This means we’ll continue to hold onto the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide.

Temperatures will continue to range below our seasonal averages, with highs along the Wasatch Front potentially dropping to near 80. By this weekend, moisture looks like it will finally begin to wane, which will result in lowering wet weather potential through the weekend as our daytime highs ease to our seasonal averages by the end of the weekend.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!