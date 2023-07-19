SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Another day of a slight cool down with our dome of high pressure located to our southeast and a stalled front helping in storm development.

The bottom line? Isolated to scattered thunderstorms

For most, daytime highs be closer to seasonal norms with the help of cloud cover. Most in northern Utah will top out in the 80s and 90s as the Wasatch Front tops out in the mid to upper 90s again. In southern Utah, daytime highs outside of the high terrain will mainly range in the 90s and triple digits will continue for the 19th day in a row in St. George.

This influx of moisture is helping to deliver scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the state, but the best chances of afternoon and evening storms will be in central and northern Utah. The best chance will come in the high terrain, but there will also be a chance of scattered storms in our valleys.

These storms will produce brief heavy rain, gusty outflow winds and the chance of an abundance of lightning. With the moisture surging north, flash flooding concern ease at most of our national parks, but the threat lingers at Capitol Reef and in the San Rafael Swell. For any outdoor plans this afternoon and evening, be weather aware and if you have any backcountry hikes planned, it might be best to postpone and stay out of low-lying areas.

Tomorrow won’t bring too many changes to our weather with near seasonal heat and a slight chance of storm potential. We dry out by the close of the work week. After a few somewhat unsettled and near seasonal days, the high heat looks poised to return as high pressure re-establishes over the southwestern US.

By the weekend we’ll be looking at 100-degree-plus days in Salt Lake City while St. George will likely be near or slightly above 110 degrees. As a result of high pressure building over Utah yet again, a new excessive heat watch has been posted for lower Washington County beginning Friday and holding through Sunday.

Pioneer Day is right around the corner and if you’re planning, we expect triple-digit temperatures in both Northern and Southern Utah. Plenty of sunshine with above-average daytime highs as we celebrate our Utah heritage!

High heat sticks around into next week, but there are some suggestions we could see another influx of moisture and slightly cooler temperatures by the middle of next week. Stay tuned!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!