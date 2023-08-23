SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re halfway through the work week, and we have some unsettled conditions holding on.

Compared to our extremely active day yesterday, we will be a bit drier today but expect isolated to scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. The best chance of storms will stretch from the Uintas along the I-15 corridor down through southwestern and southcentral Utah.

Our monsoon moisture stays in the forecast with another decent surge of moisture that arrives Thursday into Friday, which will keep rain chances relatively high.

Severe storm potential is lower today with a general thunderstorm threat for the Beehive state. Nonetheless, isolated to scattered storms are capable of producing localized flash flooding.

Flash flood potential remains in the “probable” category for most of the Mighty 5 and surrounding southern Utah recreation areas today. It’s still wise to stay away from backcountry hikes that include slot canyons, normally dry washes, and low-lying areas.

Good morning, #Utah! While we won't see as many showers and thunderstorms compared to yesterday, we'll still see scattered storms across the state. There's also a low-end excessive rainfall risk for most spots along/east of I-15 from St. George up through the W. Uintas. pic.twitter.com/432jFnpZOF — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 23, 2023

Outside of any wet weather, for most, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with below-average temperatures.

Expect highs in the 70s and 80s, with Salt Lake topping out in the upper 80s and St. George making a run for 90. With moisture holding on through the workweek, we won’t see any big changes in our temperatures through the workweek.

By the weekend, monsoon moisture will finally begin to dwindle, and rain chances will lower. With lowering rain chances, temperatures will begin to increase.

On Saturday, there will be potential for isolated storms as daytime highs for most top out within a few degrees of seasonal norms.

Then, from Sunday into early next week, skies are looking mostly dry as daytime highs will range a few degrees above average. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll be back in the low to mid-90s while St. George will flirt with triple-digit heat once again.

